Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$61.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.33.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.