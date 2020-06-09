Sabina Gold & Silver Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sabina Gold & Silver’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

TSE SBB opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $564.51 million and a PE ratio of -151.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$2.28.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,657.18.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.