Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.28.

AEO stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

