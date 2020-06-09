Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.26. 5,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $410.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

