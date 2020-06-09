Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.11% of Rollins worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 18,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

