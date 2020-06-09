Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $294.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.
