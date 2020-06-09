Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $294.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 307,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

