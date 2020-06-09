RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.06. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

In related news, Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,358.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RFIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.