Reviewing Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avrobio and Seattle Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avrobio N/A -44.12% -41.47% Seattle Genetics -32.81% -16.51% -13.88%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avrobio and Seattle Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Seattle Genetics 1 7 12 1 2.62

Avrobio presently has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.11%. Seattle Genetics has a consensus target price of $143.06, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Avrobio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avrobio is more favorable than Seattle Genetics.

Risk and Volatility

Avrobio has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Avrobio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Avrobio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avrobio and Seattle Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avrobio N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -8.59 Seattle Genetics $916.71 million 28.49 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -113.43

Avrobio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seattle Genetics. Seattle Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avrobio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seattle Genetics beats Avrobio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

