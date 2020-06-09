Reviewing Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) & Novus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVUS)

Novelion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NVLNF) and Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Novelion Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and Novus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Novus Therapeutics N/A -137.84% -120.10%

48.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novelion Therapeutics and Novus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Novus Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Novus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.95, indicating a potential upside of 248.21%. Given Novus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novus Therapeutics is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and Novus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$16.01 million ($1.20) -0.47

Novus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novelion Therapeutics.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics beats Novelion Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Japan, Brazil, and internationally. Its commercial products include metreleptin, a recombinant analog of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPTA brand name; and lomitapide capsule for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novelion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.