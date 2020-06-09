Reviewing Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) & Matador Resources (OTCMKTS:MTDR)

Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Escalera Resources and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources 19.51% 7.20% 3.53%

89.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Escalera Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Escalera Resources and Matador Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalera Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Matador Resources 0 9 5 0 2.36

Matador Resources has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Matador Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Escalera Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Escalera Resources and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.45 $87.78 million $1.20 10.18

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Escalera Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Escalera Resources has a beta of 25.05, meaning that its share price is 2,405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 4.73, meaning that its share price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Escalera Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalera Resources

Escalera Resources Co., an independent energy company, explores, develops, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Rocky Mountain basins of the Western United States. It holds interests in the Atlantic Rim coalbed natural gas project located in south central Wyoming; and the Pinedale Anticline property located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, as well as holds acreage with exploration potential in the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming and the Huntington Basin of Nevada. The company also operates 91 producing wells in Wyoming and 1 well in Oklahoma; and gathers and transports third-party gas through its intrastate gas pipeline. As of December 31, 2014, it had estimated proved reserves of 85.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 247 thousand barrels of oil; owned interests in approximately 1,200 producing wells; and had an acreage position of 112,219 net acres in natural gas prone basins primarily located in the Rocky Mountains. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Petroleum Co. and changed its name to Escalera Resources Co. in March 2014. Escalera Resources Co. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

