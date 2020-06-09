Reviewing Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Aphria (NYSE:APHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Chromadex alerts:

Chromadex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chromadex and Aphria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromadex -58.73% -132.48% -64.22% Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chromadex and Aphria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chromadex $46.29 million 6.10 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -8.83 Aphria $179.29 million 7.42 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -45.27

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than Chromadex. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chromadex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Chromadex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chromadex and Aphria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromadex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75

Chromadex currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Aphria has a consensus target price of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Chromadex.

Summary

Aphria beats Chromadex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and finished products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.