Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

20.2% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Akcea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Celsion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akcea Therapeutics and Celsion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 127.47%. Given Akcea Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akcea Therapeutics is more favorable than Celsion.

Profitability

This table compares Akcea Therapeutics and Celsion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics -8.59% -6.70% -5.92% Celsion -3,908.00% -120.14% -48.44%

Volatility & Risk

Akcea Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsion has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akcea Therapeutics and Celsion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics $488.54 million 3.15 $40.77 million $0.48 31.75 Celsion $500,000.00 165.59 -$16.85 million ($0.91) -3.11

Akcea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Celsion. Celsion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akcea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics beats Celsion on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase IIb clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease due to elevated triglyceride levels, as well as AKCEA-TTR-LRx to treat the broad population of patients with hereditary and wild-type forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG and PTC Therapeutics International Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer. The company is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.