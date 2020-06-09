Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Linde PLC’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a report issued on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $216.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

