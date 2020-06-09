RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.95 on Friday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

