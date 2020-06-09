REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s (REMYY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

