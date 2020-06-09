Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total transaction of $48,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,906,877. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

