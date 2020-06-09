Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RRGB opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.
In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Steve Lumpkin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.