Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RRGB opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Steve Lumpkin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

