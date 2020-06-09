Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Position Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $62.55. 839,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

