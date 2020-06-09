Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,283 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE O traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 25,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

