Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.79% of Rambus worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $22,161,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $82,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,369 shares of company stock valued at $346,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 2,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.