Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 669,761 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 1.33% of Radian Group worth $32,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 49,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.