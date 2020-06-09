QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 255,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4,619.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 319,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 837,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $90.13. 2,333,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,355,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

