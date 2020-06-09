Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Guidewire Software Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Guidewire Software in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of GWRE opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -209.94 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,782.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Dillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,279 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

