Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Lifted by Analyst

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $72.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

