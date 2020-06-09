Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

NYSE:RGA opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

