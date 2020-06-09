Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Issued By DA Davidson

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Greif in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Greif’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $41.17 on Monday. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Greif by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $376,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Greif by 30.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 118,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

