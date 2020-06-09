Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GPS opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. GAP has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

