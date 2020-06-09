Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Boosted by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

AEO opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 281,727 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 133,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $2,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $34,245,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.