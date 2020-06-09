Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of AEO opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.16.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

