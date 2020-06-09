Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.07. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $64,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.