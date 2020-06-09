Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Turbine Inc Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Digital Turbine in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPS. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $832.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

