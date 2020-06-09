Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cooper Companies Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.75.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $318.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.81 and its 200 day moving average is $314.52. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,148,238,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169,467 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after buying an additional 416,382 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

