Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) Lifted by Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at C$5.64 on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.