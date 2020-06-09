Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Microchip Technology Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

Shares of MCHP opened at $108.47 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

