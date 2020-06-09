Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Issued By KeyCorp

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $194.74 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

