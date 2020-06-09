PVH (PVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PVH from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.95.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.