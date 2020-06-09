PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Lifted by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PVH by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 18,128.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

