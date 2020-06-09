Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $37.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,803.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,519.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,714.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

