Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,530 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,548,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. 599,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,125. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.