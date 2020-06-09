Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 73,756 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,756 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,784. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

