Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 645,628 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 645,628 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

