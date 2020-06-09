Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 56,490 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Cowen boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.66.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,108. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.