Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 54,795 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,795 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

KMB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

