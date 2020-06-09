Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 40,630 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.03. The company had a trading volume of 854,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,406. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

