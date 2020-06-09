Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 37,070 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $457,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,366. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

