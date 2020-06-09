Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 229,340 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 229,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $332,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after buying an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $123,283,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. 1,470,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.94. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

