Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,100 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 42.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 763.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.95. The stock had a trading volume of 328,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

