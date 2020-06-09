Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,510 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.92.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.86 on Tuesday, hitting $342.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

