Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 111,361 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,361 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.14.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.40. 282,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

