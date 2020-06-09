Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,470 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,737. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. SunTrust Banks raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

